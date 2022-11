Not Available

The New York Philharmonic celebrates the dazzling orchestral world of Stephen Sondheim in a program hosted by Bernadette Peters, with special guest vocalist Katrina Lenk (Tony Award™ winner for “The Band’s Visit”). Conducted by Alexander Gemignani, the concert will feature some of Sondheim’s most beloved works, including suites from "Sunday in the Park," "Into the Woods," "Sweeney Todd" and more.