New York Street-Trollys 1900

In this unique document, Jacobs demonstrates one of his live, multi-projection "Nervous System" film performances in real time. (The Nervous System performances feature a unique double-analysis projector set-up, deriving 3-D from standard 2-D film, most often with archival and other found footage.) Jacobs' own narration guides the viewer through his manipulations and performance strategies, revealing his cinematic shorthand in this brief improvisation on an archival film from 1900.