Not Available

New York Street-Trollys 1900

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In this unique document, Jacobs demonstrates one of his live, multi-projection "Nervous System" film performances in real time. (The Nervous System performances feature a unique double-analysis projector set-up, deriving 3-D from standard 2-D film, most often with archival and other found footage.) Jacobs' own narration guides the viewer through his manipulations and performance strategies, revealing his cinematic shorthand in this brief improvisation on an archival film from 1900.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images