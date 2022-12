Not Available

Stretching across more than 6 million acres of Upstate New York, Adirondack Park boasts over 3,000 lakes and ponds; 30,000 miles of rivers and streams; and 5,500 campsites. From the "Great Camps" of the Gilded Age's rich and famous to Lake Placid, learn what makes this large tract of land just as important as the nation's federal reserves.