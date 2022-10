Not Available

After months staking out high profile mafia figures in New Jersey in 1981, undercover FBI agents Joey Caruso and Davee Price get more than they bargained for when a video camera comes into their possession. They embark on a wild ride in discovering the truth behind this group and suddenly disappear, never to be seen or heard from again. Fast forward decades later when the survellience video reappears. Will this shed light on their lives and answer the mysteries from long ago?