Not Available

Newcastle United Season Review 2011/12. Watch the highlights from a season in which the Magpies gained European Qualifiction. Spectacular Goals From Demba Ba. Hatem Ben Arfa. Yohan Cabaye And Of Course Papiss Cisse Are All Here. Enjoy The Home Victories Over Manchester United And Liverpool As Well As Away Victories Against Chelsea And Local Rivals Sunderland Among Many More. Barclays And Lma Manager Of The Year Alan Pardew And His Team Delivered A Great Season