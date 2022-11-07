1986

News at Eleven

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 1st, 1986

Studio

When television news director Eric Ross pressures esteemed senior anchor Frank Kenley to sensationalize the news, Kenley isn't pleased -- and the conflict comes to a head when a local high school sex scandal hits the news. As Ross pushes him to play up the story, Kenley wrestles with the moral complexities of the situation and tries to find the balance between the public's need to know and the individual's rights.

Cast

Martin SheenFrank Kenley
Peter RiegertEric Ross
Barbara BabcockJoanna Steckler
David SheinerDavid Kogan
Christopher AllportGene Silas
Christa DentonApril Gibbs

