News at Eleven

When television news director Eric Ross pressures esteemed senior anchor Frank Kenley to sensationalize the news, Kenley isn't pleased -- and the conflict comes to a head when a local high school sex scandal hits the news. As Ross pushes him to play up the story, Kenley wrestles with the moral complexities of the situation and tries to find the balance between the public's need to know and the individual's rights.
|Martin Sheen
|Frank Kenley
|Peter Riegert
|Eric Ross
|Barbara Babcock
|Joanna Steckler
|David Sheiner
|David Kogan
|Christopher Allport
|Gene Silas
|Christa Denton
|April Gibbs
