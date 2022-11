Not Available

Thrive is the ninth studio album by Christian pop rock band Newsboys, released in 2002. It features the singles "It Is You," "Million Pieces (Kissin' Your Cares Goodbye)," and "Lord (I Don't Know)." Thrive debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard 200 charts, selling 37,000 units. In 2005, the album was re-released as Thrive – Special Edition which bundled the album with the previously released concert DVD From The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.