Not Available

The surreal film Newscaster/Dragon/Maggots is a transmission of what lurks in between the channels. This is a rotoscoped piece of animation created from three randomly selected pieces of found footage. The foundation of this piece is based in mathematics, chance and montage editing measured in increments of triangular numbers. After the Formalist groundwork was laid, elements of Surrealism were employed to take the film beyond the initial framework of the metric and rhythmic editing process. The pixels were playfully manipulated and melded together into an entirely new form, backed by a noise composition set into place without regard for pacing, only duration. Music by legendary noise musician Merzbow. Read more at http://gatewaycinephile.com/blog/2013/7/10/interview-with-chris-sagovac.