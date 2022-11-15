Next Door Wife

Not Available

Soo-jeong is from an ordinary family and moved to Seoul in her mid 20s to start working. She balanced office work and instructing yoga, and 3 years ago she married her husband, whom a student introduced her to. However, her husband starts verbally abusing her, and her cheerful personality hits rock bottom. After witnessing her husband's affair, she asks for divorce and she has to watch him be with someone else every night. She feels like killing herself every day. Then she meets Joo-hyeong, the man who lives upstairs...