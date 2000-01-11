Next Friday

2000

Ice Cube returns as Craig Jones, a streetwise man from South Central Los Angeles who has a knack for getting into trouble. This time out, Craig is still trying to outsmart neighborhood bully Debo (Tommy "Tiny" Lister Jr.); after Craig gets the better of Debo in a fist fight, Debo is determined to flatten Craig in a rematch. Looking to stay out of Debo's way, Craig's dad decides that it would be a good idea for Craig to hide out with his Uncle Elroy and cousin Day-Day in Rancho Cucamonga... but trouble seems to find him there also.