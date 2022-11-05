1938

Next Time I Marry

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 8th, 1938

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Heiress Nancy Crocker Fleming will only receive her inheritance if she marries a "plain American." Her late father was afraid a foreign gigolo would steal her heart and money. So Nancy pays Tony Anthony, working on a WPA road project, to marry, then divorce her. When Nancy inadvertently drives off with Tony's dog, Tony seemingly kidnaps her to retrieve the pooch, which leads to a cross-country race between the two to reach Reno and the divorce court since neither one wants to be the second to file papers.

Cast

James EllisonAnthony J. Anthony
Lee BowmanCount Georgi
Granville BatesH.E. Crocker
Mantan MorelandTilby
Elliott SullivanRed
Murray AlperJoe

View Full Cast >

Images