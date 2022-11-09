Not Available

Holly is a struggling singer whose life is torn apart when she loses custody of her daughter, Chloe. When she travels to her soon to be ex-husbands estate in the country, for a weekend visit with Chloe, she is shocked to discover that he is missing. The police are called and the following day, Holly is accused of the murder of her husband. Holly unwittingly finds herself at the center of a small town conspiracy and must harness all her inner strength to save her daughter and clear her name.