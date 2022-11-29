Nezha Conquers the Dragon King

Not Available

Yin Shiniang finally gives birth after an unusual pregnancy lasting three years and eight months. Suddenly, Shi Ji the snake spirit appears, declaring that she has come for revenge for the harm she once suffered at the hand of Yin's husband, Li Jing. Mother and son are rescued by the powerful deity Taiyi Zhenren, who promises to teach the son, Nezha, the path of immortality once he comes of age. Eighteen years later, Nezha sets off to take up his discipleship, but things do not go as planned. Nezha slays a flood dragon to rescue a young woman, Ling Zhu, once again incurring the wrath of Shi Ji, who vows to kill Nezha and avenge the dragon. In the ensuing chaos, Nezha takes his own life rather than risking harm to innocent civilians in Chen Tang Pass. Taiyi Zhenren arrives and tells Lingzhu that there is a way to bring Nezha back-but it involves paying the ultimate price.