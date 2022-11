Not Available

An emotional and grueling process is revealed in this behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a Miami Dolphin cheerleader. From Day 1 of the tryouts to the final selection, the program takes you inside the lives of NFL cheerleaders, as veterans fight to keep their spots and rookies scramble to make the team. Interviews with participants, audition reels and footage from the cheerleaders' Bahamas calendar shoot are featured.