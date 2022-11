Not Available

They may look glamorous, but as this documentary reveals, the Tampa Bay cheerleaders are also gutsy competitors and giving gals -- they have to be to make it onto the squad! Through interviews with cheerleading contestants and directors, as well as footage of the auditions, Making the Squad takes you behind the scenes of the selection process for the Buccaneers cheerleading squad -- a favorite fixture on NFL sidelines for more than 30 years.