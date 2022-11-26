NFL Draft 2020

Not Available

The 2020 NFL Draft will be the 85th annual meeting of National Football League (NFL) franchises to select newly eligible players. The draft is scheduled to be held from April 23–25, 2020. The NFL originally planned to hold the event live in Paradise, Nevada before all public events related to it were canceled due to the 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic. Instead, all team selections will take place via videoconferencing from their homes. The Cincinnati Bengals have the first overall pick in the draft, their first time doing so since the 2003 NFL Draft.