NFL Films: The Ice Bowl

Not Available

The 1967 National Football League Championship Game between the Western Conference champion Green Bay Packers and the Eastern Conference champion Dallas Cowboys was the 35th championship game in NFL history. The game was held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on December 31, 1967. The winner of the game would meet the champion of the American Football League in Super Bowl II. Because of the adverse conditions in which the game was played, the rivalry between the two teams, and the game's dramatic climax, it has been immortalized as the Ice Bowl (though it was not a Super Bowl) and is considered one of the greatest games in NFL history.