NFL Greatest Follies Vol. 3

The NFL's Greatest Follies: Volume 3 doesn't capture moments in time - it releases them into the wild and then speeds away before they can get back in the car. Featuring two programs full of slips, drops, and utter madness, The NFL's Greatest Follies: Volume 3 provides, for the first time, answers to these and so many more long-pondered questions: -Who has a rougher job - mascots or referees? -What would you give for your favorite uniform number? -Do those tailgating maniacs have jobs or do they live in the stadium parking lot? -And (of course) what happens when players have to go to the bathroom during a game?