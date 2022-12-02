NFL: History of the San Diego Chargers

Not Available

Celebrate a half-century of Chargers football as NFL Films chronicles the first fifty years of this storied football franchise. From their hardscrabble early days in the fledgling American Football League to the explosive teams of the 21st century, relive all the great games. It begins with the high-octane 1960s teams that dominated the AFL, led by innovative coach Sid Gillman and superstars Lance Alworth, Paul Lowe, Ron Mix and Ernie Ladd. In the 70s and early 80s it was the magic of "Air Coryell," powered by Hall of Famers Dan Fouts, Kellen Winslow, Charlie Joiner, and one of the most ferocious front-four units in NFL history. Relive the excitement of San Diego's first Super Bowl season with such Charger greats as Junior Seau, Stan Humphries and Natrone Means. Then enjoy the finest moments and best games of contemporary stars LaDainian Tomlinson, Shawne Merriman and Philip Rivers. Drawing upon dozens of interviews, sideline sound, player and coaches wires and vintage radio accounts.