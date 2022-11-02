NFL History of the San Francisco 49ers

Not Available

Step onto the sidelines and stand with legends such as Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and Bill Walsh as you watch one of the most successful teams in NFL history work its magic. From "The Alley Oop" to "The Catch", McElhenny to Montana ..."Joe the Jet" to Flash 80...Bill Walsh to George Seifert, the San Francisco 49ers boast a deep history of brilliant coaches, hard hitting defenses and high powered offenses. Now, here is a DVD collection no true 49ers fan can do without. "As Great As Gold" takes you on a tour that follows the team through the fabulous 50's, covers their resurgence in the 70's and highlights the glory years of a dynasty that won 5 Super Bowls. You'll also see the 1981 NFC Championship game, a see-saw battle which helped put the 49ers on top of the NFL's pecking order.