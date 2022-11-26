NFL: New York Giants - 10 Greatest Games

Not Available

Relive iconic performances in New York Giants history with a 10-DVD set of the original network broadcasts. Witness Lawrence Taylor's reign of terror as the "Big Blue Wrecking Crew" dominates the 49ers and Redskins, allowing the Giants to outscore their opponents 66-3 on their way to a Super Bowl XXI victory. Experience the joy of the 1990 season as Jeff Hostetler leads the Giants to a 31-3 victory over the Bears, and on to San Francisco where the defending champion 49ers are dethroned in the Giants' march to Super Bowl XXV. Watch Eli Manning's greatest comeback against the Eagles, and the Giants' stunning performance in Super Bowl XLII! View the games in their original broadcast format to experience again the events just the way you remember them.