NFL Super Bowl LII Champions: The Philadelphia Eagles

The unforgettable 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII is just part of the story of the Eagles remarkable season. NFL Films takes you on a journey through each game, from the opening kick off in Washington, through a 13-win regular season, leading up to the crowning glory at U.S. Bank Stadium. With sideline sound and in-game wires that put you right in the action, award winning cinematography, pulse-pounding music, and exciting special features Super Bowl LII Champions: Philadelphia Eagles is a page of history for the bird gang and underdogs everywhere, and a long-awaited must-have for every Eagles fan!