NFL: Washington Redskins - 3 Greatest Games

The original network broadcasts of three classic Washington Redskins games. Relive the excitement of these unforgettable moments in Redskins history:*Super Bowl XVII - the Redskins defeated the Miami Dolphins, 27-17, for their first NFL title since 1942.*Super Bowl XXII - by scoring 42 unanswered points, the Redskins defeated the Denver Broncos, 42-10, for their second Super Bowl victory.*Super Bowl XXVI - Washington won its final Super Bowl title under Coach Joe Gibbs by defeating the Buffalo Bills, 37-24.