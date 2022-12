Not Available

In the summer of 1985, the San Francisco police unearthed a grisly discovery. The bodies of 25 victims, men, women and children were found, on a remote ranch along with a homemade dungeon and explicit videotapes. Two men were arrested for the horrific murders, but only one would face prosecution. This turned out to be one of the most grim, devious and damning cases in California history. This is the true story of Charles Ng, the first Chinese serial killer in America.