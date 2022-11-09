NG83 - When We Were B Boys

Not Available

Five former break-dancers reflect on their youthful rites of passage through the vibrant UK Hip Hop scene of the early 1980s and how it allowed them to escape the confines of life on inner city council estates. As the wild energy of the scene burned out their adolescent dreams met the realities of adulthood. But the scene had a lasting legacy on their lives - once a B Boy, always a B Boy... and then a tragic event gives them an unexpected chance to recapture the past. Previously unseen archive footage shines the light on a forgotten era in British youth culture in this humorous and poignant character-driven documentary.