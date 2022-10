Not Available

"Ngangkung" tells the story of a lorry driver Azim who lives a moderate lifestyle with his wife Suri and his daughter. Tasnim and Wan are Azim's closest friends and they start influencing Azim to bet on the lottery. Things take a turn when the number acquired by Tasnim by the way of 'ngangkung' is successful and it changes things completely as Azim starts to enjoy indulging in the activity.