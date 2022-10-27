Not Available

Änglagård - Tredje gången gillt

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sweetwater Production

A lot happens in a small village in 15 years. People fall in love, get married, have kids and divorces. Some move, some die - in Yxared just like in other places. Zac, Fanny and her daughter Alice travels back to to the small village in Ostergotland. Alice makes them return - where does she come from, what are her roots? The question about who Fanny's dad is, arises once more. And Alice, who's her dad?

Cast

Rikard WolffZac
Molly NutleyAlice Zander
Sven WollterAxel Flogfält
Reine BrynolfssonHenning Collmer
Jakob EklundMårten Flogfält
Jan MybrandPer-Ove Ågren

