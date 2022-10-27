Änglagård - Tredje gången gillt

A lot happens in a small village in 15 years. People fall in love, get married, have kids and divorces. Some move, some die - in Yxared just like in other places. Zac, Fanny and her daughter Alice travels back to to the small village in Ostergotland. Alice makes them return - where does she come from, what are her roots? The question about who Fanny's dad is, arises once more. And Alice, who's her dad?
|Rikard Wolff
|Zac
|Molly Nutley
|Alice Zander
|Sven Wollter
|Axel Flogfält
|Reine Brynolfsson
|Henning Collmer
|Jakob Eklund
|Mårten Flogfält
|Jan Mybrand
|Per-Ove Ågren
