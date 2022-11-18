نهايه الطريق

Not Available

The film revolves around (Sherbet), who marries a young man she loved, and helps him in his study journey until he graduates and becomes a lawyer, but she feels in the same decision that her ambition is not in line with his ambition in life, and sees him as a failed person, so he separates from him and falls in love with a student Wealthy people, but she marries his father, which provokes his jealousy, and he kills his father, so all the wealth of the dead person is transferred to Sherbet, but she is soon subjected to other surprises.