Three generations of women dancing Xingomana in Gaza Province, Mandlhakazi district, share their lives and, through songs and dances, show the changes women have made in their community. The Mozambican women's movement turned this dance of seduction into an affirmation of the strength and potential of women during the struggle for independence in the 60s and 70s. Now they struggle for the continuity of the message of this dance in the assertion that the woman is strong- "Nhenha" in Changana, one of the languages of southern Mozambique.