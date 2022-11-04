Not Available

NHL's Masked Men: The Last Line of Defense

    When the game is on the line, it all comes down to the men behind the mask. The backbone of all great teams, at times the only player who stands between victory and defeat, the NHL goalie takes the punishment while the leading scorers get the glory. But not anymore! This action-packed title pays homage to the best goalies of the game, including Patrick Roy, John Vanbiesbrouck and Dominik Hasek, and features some of the most incredible saves in hockey history! Hosted by Darren Pang

