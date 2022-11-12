Not Available

The story revolves around a quarrel between three young men (Abdulrahman, Adel and Kamal) who were running over a girl walking in the street and between the parents of the girl. They are fans of Upper Egypt, and Abdul Rahman and his colleague get scared. They go to ride the river bus. The driver of the bus is not able to stand, and in the river bus a group of different human models, including the young mother who screams for fear of her children, three nurses and a lawyer who tells the kidnappers every moment of the punishment of these crimes, and the old man who pretends to August and goes against one of the nurses even during the kidnapping.