Ni Hao, Kai-Lan: Kai-Lan's Carnival

Everybody loves a carnival! Join Kai-Lan and her friends for their backyard carnival, and other fun adventures! Ni Hao, Kai-lan is an animated series designed to open the eyes, ears and hearts of children to a fantastic new way to understand their social, emotional and physical world. Kai-lan and her animal friends encounter daily obstacles that help the kids at home make sense of the world around them. Aspects of Chinese-American family, food and culture are weaved throughout the series as well as the teaching of basic Mandarin Chinese phrases.