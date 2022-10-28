Ni Jing: Thou Shalt Not Steal

Not Available

A true story of a naive Chinese girl who is forced to confront betrayal after she awakes in a remote forest covered in blood. Xiaofan, a young girl who works at a Karaoke Club, awakes one morning in a remote forest with her body covered in blood. As she struggles to find her way out, she tries to understand the dramatic circumstances which got her into the situation, events mainly related to her attractive and unpredictable boyfriend. She needs to make a decision that may change her life. Betrayal, hypocrisy, and social commentary are represented in this story, inspired by real events and shot in Sichuan, using the local dialect.