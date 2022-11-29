Ni tan largos... ni tan cortos

Not Available

Rene receives an anonymous phone call from a stranger who knows in depth his implication on illegal diamond traffic. The tension on the conversation grows by the time Rene realizes what his actions provide him. Miguel and his friends gathered to spend some time together. Everything is doing well until they ran out of drinks and one of them has to go for some more. In order to do that, they resort to the game they use to play to decide their arguments: a play card over the table, the one who plays must guess if the next card will be an upper or a lower card. Miguel loses so he has to be the one leaving the game. What stared as an ordinary night turns into a mixed up story in which a game of chance takes them changing the course of their relationships. What would you chose? High or Low?