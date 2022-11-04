Niagara Fools

1956

Woody Woodpecker visits Niagara Falls---on the Canadian and American side both, according to some viewers---and asks about going over the famous falls in a barrel which the guard tells him it is forbidden, which immediately makes Woody decide to do it, anyway. Woody uses everything BUT a ladder in his attempts, and the guard prevents him going over several times, but the guard winds up in a barrel and goes over himself. Woody, dressed as a policeman, is awaiting him at the bottom to give him a ticket for breaking the law.