Featuring songs from Niall’s two smash hit albums Flicker and Heartbreak Weather, this multi-camera event will see the former member of One Direction and his full band perform for fans around the world thanks to time-zoned live streams. In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has put full-capacity live events on hold, all profits from the show will be shared between Niall’s touring crew who are currently unable to work and #WeNeedCrew relief fund.