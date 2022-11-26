Nian ni ru xi

Stanley Kwan's view in this film is both personal and collective memories towards Hong Kong in 1997. He cites one famous line from Cantonese opera 'Princess Chang Ping', 'I deny, I deny, but in the end I cannot deny' as a metaphor for Hong Kongers' troubled minds when they have to recognize their identity as Chinese. To make a statement of the theme, Kwan adopts a complicated structure, mixing excerpts from his previous films, his stage play, even the soundtrack of Wong Kar-wai's Days of Being Wild.
