A touching and inspiring documentary following 19-year-old Nic Hamilton, brother of Formula One World Champion Lewis, as he strives to fulfil his own lifelong dream of becoming a racing driver. The twist in the tale is that Nic has cerebral palsy. With unprecedented access to the Hamilton family during the season, the film shows the emotional highs and breathtaking lows of a crucial year for Nic and the family as he tries to get noticed for his talent, not his name.