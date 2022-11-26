Nice 2 Meet U :)

Not Available

A romantic drama set in London. It addresses the issues that arise from an interracial relationship, and tries to find a steady balance between East and West. At its heart it is a feel-good film, which attempts to capture the excitement of falling in love for the first time. When a beautiful Scottish girl falls for an introverted geeky young man from India, she will have to address the issues that arise from their interracial relationship and prove that their love can overcome it all.