The vacation period has started. Everyone tries to get out of the stuffy city, including Mrs. McDonald and her three cats: mother Lauren and the kittens Lucy and Lionel. Mrs. McDonald is very proud of her cats because she considers them very well cared for and highly educated. Lauren however knows better. She has a lot of trouble especially with Lucy who is a real wild one. And indeed, as Mrs. McDonald and her cats arrive at the resort, the problems start. Instead of behaving like a well-bred cat and laying in the sun all day, Lucy begins to explore the surrounding immediately. First Lauren is furious. But as it’s getting later and darker and Lucy does not show up, the fear arises, that something really bad could have happened to her.