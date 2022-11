Not Available

Near perfect quality Pro-shot broadcast recording of Al Jarreau & Youssou N'Dour, recorded live at the Nice Jazz Festival, in Nice France during 2000. DVD has a total running time of 50 minutes. Quality is about 9/10, and setlist is as follows: 1. Opening (0:46) 2. Puddit (Put It Where You Want It) (5:20) 3. Favorite Things (9:10) 4. Just To Be Loved (10:17) 5. 7 Seconds (6:57) 6. Set (Clean) (7:56) 7. Birima (9:59) (2-4 - Al Jarreau; 5-7 - Youssou N'Dour)