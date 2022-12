Not Available

A high profile government agent is called in to witness the autopsy of an extra terrestrial after it's spacecraft crash lands on earth. In a desperate act of compassion, the agent abducts the alien and runs through time and space to save its life and return it to the mothership. But in this case...time and space is a chaotic trespassing through every random retro sci-fi film that we could cram in to three minutes. Theres over 40 individual references - see how many you can spot.