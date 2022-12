Not Available

Nice Shoes Faggot is an eerie, evocative exploration of homophobic violence and its psychological effects. In August of 1989, Alain Brosseau, a waiter at the Chateau Laurier finished his shift and walked through Major’s Hill Park on his way to Hull. In the park he was chased, beaten, and then dropped head first off the Alexandria Bridge by a gang of teenagers. As they held him by his ankles off the side of the bridge, the last thing his murderers said was “I like your shoes."