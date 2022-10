Not Available

Niceland is about a young man Jet, living a joyful life working at a factory with his girlfriend who he's deeply in love with. Shortly after they decide to get married and live together happily ever after her cat, who she has a weird affection for, dies. The girlfriend falls into depression which could (strangely enough) lead to her death and the only way to give her a purpose to live and save her is to tell her the meaning of life.