Nichego Lichnogo

The private detective Zimin receives an order for video observation of an apartment. Having safely mounted the bugs and cameras, he begins the observation. In the field of his surveillance cameras are two young women the pharmacist Irina and a certain blonde woman. Gradually he finds out more and more about their problems. At some stage, Zimin begins to understand that the life of the people he observes reflects in a crooked mirror his own life that had hitherto appeared cloudless.