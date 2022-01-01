Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds: The Abattoir Blues Tour

Not Available

DVD 1 - Brixton Academy, London - Thursday, 11 November 2004 "Hiding All Away" "Messiah Ward" "Easy Money" "Supernaturally" "The Lyre of Orpheus" "Babe, You Turn Me On" "Nature Boy" "Get Ready for Love" "Carry Me" "There She Goes, My Beautiful World" "God Is in the House" "Red Right Hand" "The Ship Song" "Stagger Lee" DVD 2 - Hammersmith Apollo, London - Saturday, 7 June 2003 "Wonderful Life" "Nobody's Baby Now" "Bring It On" "Sad Waters" "Watching Alice" "Christina the Astonishing" "Wild World" Bonus Materials, Promotional Videos on DVD 2 "Bring it On" "Babe, I'm on Fire" "Nature Boy" "Breathless" "Get Ready for Love" "Abattoir Blues/The Lyre of Orpheus", a short film