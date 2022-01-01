Not Available

NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS FM BROADCAST RECORDING FROM 1996 By the time of their performance at the Bizarre Festival on 17th August 1996, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds were enjoying their most successful era to date. Their latest album Murder Ballads, released in February that year, was their best-selling record yet, having topped the charts in three countries and reached the Top 10 in a further five. This was aided in no small part by Nick Cave s duet with Kylie Minogue on Where the Wild Roses Grow , which was a worldwide hit and earned the band two ARIA awards. The video received repeated airplay on MTV, who would later nominate Nick Cave for Best Male Artist at the MTV Awards.