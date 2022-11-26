Nick Doody - Interesting Times

Not Available

They say comedy is tragedy plus time. Unfortunately, this shit is happening now. What the hell is going on? Brexit, Trump, election forecasts, parallel universes, comedy vs horror, dogs in space, human cloning... Remember you five years ago? They knew nothing! Acclaimed stand-up Nick Doody (Rich Hall's Election Breakdown, Tonight with Rory Bremner, The News Quiz) attempts to make sense of the whirlwind of events, both in the world and in his life. It's an attempt that will fail, but luckily failure is funnier than success. Recorded at the Bill Murray, London, 2018.