Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marvel's hard-boiled hero is brought back to fight the menace of Hydra after exiling himself in the Yukon since the end of the Cold War. The children of the former Hydra head, Baron Von Stucker, have taken charge of the terrorist organization. Under the lead of his vicious daughter, Viper, Hydra has seized a deadly virus and threatens the destruction of America.
|Lisa Rinna
|Countessa Valentina 'Val' de Allegro Fontaine
|Sandra Hess
|Andrea Von Strucker / Viper
|Neil Roberts
|Alexander Goodwin Pierce
|Garry Chalk
|Timothy Dugan
|Tracy Waterhouse
|Kate Neville
|Tom McBeath
|Director General Jack Pincer
View Full Cast >