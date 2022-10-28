Not Available

Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Marvel Enterprises

Marvel's hard-boiled hero is brought back to fight the menace of Hydra after exiling himself in the Yukon since the end of the Cold War. The children of the former Hydra head, Baron Von Stucker, have taken charge of the terrorist organization. Under the lead of his vicious daughter, Viper, Hydra has seized a deadly virus and threatens the destruction of America.

Cast

Lisa RinnaCountessa Valentina 'Val' de Allegro Fontaine
Sandra HessAndrea Von Strucker / Viper
Neil RobertsAlexander Goodwin Pierce
Garry ChalkTimothy Dugan
Tracy WaterhouseKate Neville
Tom McBeathDirector General Jack Pincer

