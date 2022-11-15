Nick Name & The Normals

Not Available

Logan, Utah native Nick Name used to be a Mormon missionary before losing his religion as the front man of gay punk outfit Nick Name and the Normals, and in this documentary filmmaker Howie Skora follows the testosterone-fueled rockers on tour to ponder the new gay political correctness. It seems that Nick Name and the Normals are out to offend everyone. Whether they're being attacked by uptight homosexuals or dismissed by unresponsive heterosexuals, it's hard to deny that sheer power of this unique hardcore act. Now, on the road, Skora's unflinching camera remains fixed on Name as he confronts the demons of his past while forging ahead into the future.